Ukraine says more Patriot missiles used in Middle East than against Russia, requests assistance

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 01:20am
The Ukrainian defence ministry has said that more American Patriot air defence missiles have been used during three days of war in the Middle East than in four years of fighting during Kyiv’s war with Russia.

In a post on X, the ministry says, “800 Patriot missiles were used for air defence in just 3 days in the Middle East. Ukraine received 600 in 4 years of full-scale war.

“Russia, Iran and North Korea form a new Axis of Evil. Ukraine was the first to confront this Axis. We continue to fight, but we need support,” it adds.

“The free world must stop managing this threat — and start defeating it.”

Iran Israel War

