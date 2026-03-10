E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Taiwan says US has not approached it about weapons transfers to Middle East

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:31am
The United States has not approached Taiwan about transfers of weapons to the Middle East, Defence Minister Wellington Koo says according to Reuters, after South Korea said it was in talks about the possible redeployment of some US Patriot missile systems.

Koo, speaking to reporters at Parliament, said if any of their US-made weapons were to be redeployed, that would only happen if the US side made a request. Were that to happen, the US would be responsible for transporting them, he added.

“But so far, because of the US-Iran war, they have not approached us about making use of any of our related equipment,” Koo said.

