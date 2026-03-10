E-Paper | March 10, 2026

LGH physiotherapy dept upgraded

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
LAHORE: The physiotherapy department of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been upgraded with installation of three machines, including ultrasound and paraffin wax therapy equipment, donated by philanthropists.

Inaugurating the new facilities at LGH, Principal Prof Farooq Afzal said this modern machinery would provide outstanding rehabilitation services to patients of orthopedics, general surgery and plastic surgery, helping those with chronic joint pain avoid permanent disability.

Prof Afzal lauded the philanthropists, saying such contributions for ‘Service to Humanity’ were vital for elevating the standard of healthcare.

During the ceremony, physiotherapists demonstrated the clinical utility of the new tools, highlighting their effectiveness in treating complex muscular and neurological conditions.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

