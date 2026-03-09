PHOTOS: Thousands gather at Iran’s Enghelab Square in support of Mojtaba Khamenei Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:10pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Demonstrators wave Iranian national flags as they gather for a rally in support of the new Supreme Leader at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on March 9, 2026. — AFP A woman poses with a picture of Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (R), next to his late father Ali Khamenei, during a rally in support of him at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on March 9, 2026. — AFP Demonstrators gather with Iranian national flags for a rally in support of the new Supreme Leader at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on March 9, 2026. — AFP Demonstrators gather with Iranian national flags for a rally in support of the new Supreme Leader at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on March 9, 2026. — AFP Security forces deploy to guard a rally in support of Iran’s new Supreme Leader at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on March 9, 2026. — AFP