Switzerland says US-Israeli attacks on Iran ‘a violation of international law’

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 04:46pm
The US and Israel have broken international law with their attacks on Iran, Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister has said in an interview, Reuters reports.

“The Federal Council is of the opinion that the attack on Iran constitutes a violation of international law,” Pfister told SonntagsZeitung in an interview published today, referring to the ‌Swiss cabinet.

“In our view, it constitutes a violation ​on the prohibition of violence,” he added, calling on all parties involved to halt the fighting to protect the civilian population.

Pfister clarified he was referring to all the countries not complying with the prohibition on violence, including the US and Israel.

“The Americans ⁠and Israel have attacked Iran from the ⁠air. In doing so, they, like Iran, violated international law,” Pfister said.

Swiss Federal Councillor Martin Pfister speaks during a press conference as he visits Swiss army troops in Bure, Switzerland on May 26, 2025. — Reuters/FIle
