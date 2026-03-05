Iran’s UN mission denies claims Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has denied claims that Tehran ordered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has affected global shipping and energy transit.

“The claim that Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz is baseless and absurd. Iran remains committed to international law and freedom of navigation,” the mission said on X.

It has further claimed that the US has endangered maritime security, referring to yesterday’s sinking of an Iranian frigate in international waters off Sri Lanka as an example.

“This reckless attack violates the fundamental principles of international law and freedom of navigation.”