Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries, says PM Meloni

Italy will send air-defence assistance to Gulf countries hit by Iranian strikes launched in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says according to AFP.

“We are clearly talking about defence, air defence, not just because they are friendly nations, but because there are tens of thousands of Italians in that area and around 2,000 Italian soldiers that we must protect,” she told RTL 102.5 radio. “And the Gulf is vital for energy supplies for Italy and Europe.”

Asked about the potential involvement in the war of the three US military bases in Italy, Meloni said they already had authorisation for “non-bombing operations”; any change in this will have to be considered by her government, and likely the Italian parliament.

But “to date, we have no requests in this regard”, she added.