New Zealand to deploy two military planes to the Middle East in preparation for evacuations

The New Zealand government says it will send two Defence Force C-130J Hercules aircraft to the Middle East, in case they are needed to evacuate New Zealanders from the region, Reuters reports.

The government says there are currently around 3,000 New Zealanders registered as living in the Middle East.

“The events in the Middle East are fast-moving, dangerous and complex — and our primary focus is on assisting New Zealanders in the region to the extent possible in this very challenging security environment,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.

He adds that sending two planes along with consular staff is so that “they can be ready when conditions allow to assist with any civilian evacuation operations.”

The statement adds that with airspace closed and most commercial flights not operating, New Zealanders have been urged to shelter in place or take any safe and practical opportunities that are available to leave the region.