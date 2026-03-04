E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Italy likely to send military aid to Gulf states, sources say

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 05:34pm
Italy’s government is likely to provide military aid, including an air defence system, to Gulf nations that have requested help with equipment in the face of Iranian air strikes, two sources have said, according to Reuters.

The sources, who asked not to be named, said that while a final decision had not yet been made, Italy would probably send one of its SAMP/T batteries that can intercept ballistic missiles.

They would not say which country would receive the system, or which battery Rome was considering redeploying.

Italy is not particularly reliant on energy supplies from the Gulf, but its energy minister has said the country could reactivate some coal-fired power plants if the conflict leads to an energy crisis.

The HMS Dragon during ammunitioning operations at Upper Harbour Ammunitioning Facility (UHAF) in Portsmouth Harbour, after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Britain would deploy the naval vessel, along with helicopters equipped with counter-drone capabilities, to the eastern Mediterranean as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, in Portsmouth, Britain, March 4, 2026. — Reuters
Iran Israel War

