Italy likely to send military aid to Gulf states, sources say

Italy’s government is likely to provide military aid, including an air defence system, to Gulf nations that have requested help with equipment in the face of Iranian air strikes, two sources have said, according to Reuters.

The sources, who asked not to be named, said that while a final decision had not yet been made, Italy would probably send one of its SAMP/T batteries that can intercept ballistic missiles.

They would not say which country would receive the system, or which battery Rome was considering redeploying.

Italy is not particularly reliant on energy supplies from the Gulf, but its energy minister has said the country could reactivate some coal-fired power plants if the conflict leads to an energy crisis.