CIA working to arm Kurdish forces to spark uprising in Iran: report

The CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran, CNN reports, citing “multiple people familiar with the plan”.

The sources said the Trump administration has been in active discussions with Iranian opposition groups and Kurdish leaders in Iraq about providing them with military support.

Yesterday, Trump spoke with the president of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI), Mustafa Hijri, the report said, quoting a senior Iranian Kurdish official.

Iranian Kurdish opposition forces are expected to take part in a ground operation in Western Iran, in the coming days, the senior Iranian Kurdish official told CNN.

