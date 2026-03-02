Armed assailant injured as Lakki police repulse attack

LAKKI MARWAT: An attacker was injured while his accomplice managed to escape when the traffic police retaliated to their firing on the Bannu-DI Khan Road in Tajazai area here on Sunday.

Police said armed motorcyclists attacked traffic policemen when they were regulating traffic on the busy road. “Luckily, the cops remained unhurt in the attack and in retaliatory fire, an armed assailant was injured,” they said.

They said that after the attack, some local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured suspect to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police identified the injured man as Zulqarnain, saying that his other accomplice, identified as Asif, fled the place.

The police initiated efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Separately, police arrested a suspect in injured condition after an exchange of fire with proclaimed offenders in the Behramkhel area here on Sunday.

A police official said an exchange of fire took place when a party of Tajori police station started laying a siege around the hideout of outlaw, Naseer Khan.

He said the gunfight continued for some time, during which, a suspect was injured ‘from the gunshots fired by his own accomplice’.

The proclaimed offender managed to escape the place, while his accomplice was captured in injured condition, the official claimed, adding police seized a submachine gun, spare magazines and bullets from him. ARMS SMUGGLING BID FOILED: Police foiled a weapons’ smuggling bid and seized arms and ammunition from a car on a rural road in Serai Naurang town here on Sunday.

An official said police increased patrolling on the Khaisore Wala Road following information that some suspects were trying to smuggle weapons.

He said Naurang city police intercepted a suspected car, which was going to Naurang from Manjiwala Chowk. “During search, police recovered three Kalashnikovs, two pistols, spare magazines and a good number of bullets from the hidden cavity of the car,” he claimed.

He said that the law enforcers arrested a suspect, identified as Sabir Zaman.

ROAD PROJECT APPROVED: The provincial government has approved the construction, rehabilitation and improvement of Kakki Road to provide the people in Lakki Marwat and Bannu with better communication facilities, claimed PTI MPA Tariq Saeed Khan on Sunday.

He told Dawn that the construction and rehabilitation of the 20-kilometre-long Bada Mire Abbas to Serai Naurang Road via Bahrat, Kakki and Mirdil Nar Shukrullah was the longstanding demand of the people of his constituency.

He said the provincial working development party (PWDP) had approved the scheme.

“The provincial government has allocated a huge chunk of funds for the scheme, which has been reflected in the annual developmental programme,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026