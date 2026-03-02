Motorbike of Dawn photographer torched

KARACHI: The motorcycle of Dawn-White Star photographer Shakil Adil was torched during a protest outside the US Consulate General in Karachi on Sunday.

Mr Adil was covering the protest on Mai Kolachi Road when some unknown persons set his motorcycle on fire.

The Karachi Press Club (KPC) strongly condemned the incident demanded the Sindh government and city administration to provide justice and compensate his financial loss.

In a statement, KPC President Fazil Jamili urged the government to take effective and practical measures for the protection of journalists.

He said journalists should not be targeted with violence in any way.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026