E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Protesters gather outside US Consulate in Lahore

Published March 1, 2026 Updated March 1, 2026 02:50pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Hundreds of activists from Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) assembled outside the US Consulate in Lahore at around 11am and attempted to force their way into the building, catching the police off guard.

The protest comes in the aftermath of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A few policemen on routine duty around the consulate managed to push back the activists protesting the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

Some protesters told Dawn that one of their colleagues scaled the consulate’s boundary wall and was detained by security guards. By that time, police reinforcements had arrived, and a police inspector negotiated with consulate security to secure the protester’s release.

The MWM had scheduled the protest for 3pm, but its activists gathered at the venue much earlier.

Read more here.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe