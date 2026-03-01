Protesters gather outside US Consulate in Lahore

Hundreds of activists from Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) assembled outside the US Consulate in Lahore at around 11am and attempted to force their way into the building, catching the police off guard.

The protest comes in the aftermath of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A few policemen on routine duty around the consulate managed to push back the activists protesting the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

Some protesters told Dawn that one of their colleagues scaled the consulate’s boundary wall and was detained by security guards. By that time, police reinforcements had arrived, and a police inspector negotiated with consulate security to secure the protester’s release.

The MWM had scheduled the protest for 3pm, but its activists gathered at the venue much earlier.

