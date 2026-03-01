Iran views revenge as its ‘duty and legitimate right’, says Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says seeking revenge for the killing of Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials is the country’s “duty and legitimate right”, Al- Jazeera reports.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers seeking justice and exacting retribution from the perpetrators and those who ordered this historic crime to be its duty and legitimate right, and it will devote all its strength to fulfilling this great responsibility and obligation,” the president said, offering his condolences.