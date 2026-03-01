Oman says oil tanker targeted off its coast, 4 crew members injured

Oman said an oil tanker was targeted off the coast of a UAE exclave, with its crew evacuated and four members injured, as Iran carried out retaliatory strikes in the Gulf, AFP reported.

“The Maritime Security Centre announced that the oil tanker SKYLIGHT, flying the flag of the Republic of Palau, was targeted five nautical miles north of the port of Khasab in the governorate of Musandam,” the Oman News Agency said on X.

“All 20 crew members on board — including 15 Indians and five Iranians — were evacuated. Initial information indicates that four crew members sustained injuries of varying severity,” it added.