Iran security official says Khamenei transition process to begin

Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani, has said the transition process following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will begin from today, AFP reports.

“An interim leadership council will soon be formed. The president, the head of the judiciary and a jurist from the Guardian Council will assume responsibility until the election of the next leader,” said Larijani, the head of Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, who was an adviser to Khamenei.

“This council will be established as soon as possible. We are working to form it as early as today,” he said in an interview broadcast by state TV.