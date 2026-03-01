IRGC says it has hit ship in Indian Ocean supplying US vessels

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has hit the MSP ship in the Indian Ocean, which was carrying ammunition for US vessels.

“In the fifth wave of Operation True Promise4 in the Indian Ocean, the MSP ship, which was carrying ammunition for American vessels, was hit by four drones at the Jebel Ali anchorage and was completely disabled with damage and explosions,” the Iranian Embassy in India said in a post on X.

It added that the IRGC has also hit the US naval base in the “Abdullah Mubarak area of ​​Kuwait, which was hit by 4 ballistic missiles and 12 drones”.

A large number of American forces were killed and injured,” the statement said.