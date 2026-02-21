Youth abducted, released after filming viral cricket video of Aina Wazir in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: A youth from North Waziristan who was reportedly abducted by unidentified individuals for sharing a viral video showing a young girl playing cricket in the region was released, it emerged on Saturday.

A viral video showing young cricketer Aina Wazir bowling in North Waziristan drew widespread attention on mainstream and social media. However, the abduction of the young man who filmed and shared the clip on social media triggered concern across the region.

According to local police, the man, Zafran Wazir, was allegedly abducted by unidentified individuals from the Shewa subdivision of the district.

During his captivity, a video circulated on social media in which he termed sharing the cricket clip his “mistake” and stated that he was in the custody of unknown persons.

In the same video, the abductors claimed that recording and circulating footage of a minor girl playing cricket was “against Islam and Pashtun traditions”.

Following efforts by local tribal elders through a jirga, Zafran was safely recovered and returned home. Residents welcomed him warmly, placing garlands around his neck, with videos of the reception also circulating online.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Hussain confirmed that the youth had safely reunited with his family and said investigations into the incident were underway.

Eight-year-old Aina’s passion for cricket had already been a subject of discussion in the region. Her viral video caught the attention of the owner of the Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, who said that “talent like this deserves the right platform”.

In a post on X, Afridi said that she would be part of the upcoming Zalmi Women League — a platform for girls to “play, inspire, and express their talents”.

“We will ensure she is provided with all necessary cricket equipment and proper facilities so she gets the opportunity she truly deserves to grow and shine and become the next Saira Jabeen,” he said.

The video had also captured the attention of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who said on X, “It is truly heartening to witness such extraordinary raw talent emerging from our soil, a powerful reminder of the immense potential within our youth.”

He said he hoped to see Aina receive the encouragement, training, and institutional support she deserved so her talent “can be fully refined”.

Aina, in response, pledged to work hard to play for the women’s cricket team and expressed special gratitude to Afridi for including her in the Zalmi Women League, calling it the “biggest moment” of her life.