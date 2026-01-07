E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Twelve caretaker GB ministers sworn in

Jamil Nagri Published
TWELVE ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker government take oath of office at Governor House.—Dawn
TWELVE ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker government take oath of office at Governor House.—Dawn
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

GILGIT: Twelve ministers of a Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker government took oath of their offices at a ceremony held at Governor House on Tuesday, five days after being notified.

Acting Governor and Speaker of GB Assembly Advocate Nazir Ahmed administered the oath to the GB caretaker ministers.

Following are names of caretaker ministers and their portfolios:

Sajid Ali Baig, Minister for Home and Prison; Engineer Altaf Hussain, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development; Ghulam Abbas, Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Information Technology; Retired Col Abrar Ismail, Minister for Finance, Planning and Development; Meher Dad, Minister for Food; Sharafat Din, Minister for Forest, Wildlife and Environment; Maulana Sarwar Shah, Minister for Min­eral, Industries, Labour and Commerce; Raja Shehbaz Khan, Minister for Tourism, Excise and Taxation, Comm­unication and Works; Mumtaz Hussain, Minister for Water and Power; Dr Niaz Ali, Minister for Health; Syed Adil Shah, Minister for Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs; and Bahadur Ali, Minister for Education, Law and Prosecution.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by GB Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza, former GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, officials and politicians.

Meanwhile, Syeda Fatima assumed the office as Adviser for Social Welfare, Population and Women Development, while Abdul Hakeem as Adviser for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Water Management.

On Friday, five weeks after the appointment of a caretaker chief minister, the Gilgit-Baltistan Council notified a 14-member caretaker cabinet, including two advisers. The appointments were made by PM Shehbaz Sharif in his capacity as head of the GB Council.

The five-year tenure of the GB Assembly ended on Nov 24 and GB caretaker Chief Minister Yar Muhammad was sworn in on Nov 26.

Talking to journalists after the oath-taking ceremony of caretaker ministers, caretaker Information Minister Ghulam Abbas said the priority of the caretaker government is to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the region and it would provide all facilities to the GB election commission in this regard.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe