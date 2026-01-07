Where the global minimum corporate tax deal stands now

PARIS: More than 145 countries have agreed to update a landmark global tax deal, carving out exemptions for US multinationals after Washington pushed back against rules designed to ensure big corporations pay at least 15% tax worldwide.

The US exemptions could reshape how countries enforce the agreement and affect global tax revenues as the impact becomes clearer.

Major economies have long sought to stop multinationals from shifting taxable profits to low-tax jurisdictions, regardless of where their sales occur.

Increasingly, income from intangible sources such as drug patents, software, and royalties has migrated to these jurisdictions, allowing companies to avoid higher taxes in their home countries.

The original deal was expected to generate about $150 billion in new annual revenue, with taxing rights on over $125 billion of profit shifted to countries where multinationals earn income.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has since revised its extra revenue estimate to $192 billion, but has not yet factored in the US exemptions.

Governments agreed in 2021 to set a 15% minimum tax on big multinationals’ overseas profits — the first major overhaul of cross-border tax rules in a generation.

Countries could still set their own corporate tax rates, but if companies paid less than 15% in a particular jurisdiction, other governments could “top up” their taxes to the minimum, removing the incentive to shift profits.

Washington’s objection

While Joe Biden’s administration backed the 2021 deal, Republican lawmakers argued it unfairly targeted US multinationals and hurt competitiveness.

Implementation was expected to be complicated from the start, partly because it left unresolved how existing US minimum tax rules, introduced by Donald Trump’s first administration, would align with global standards.

Trump threw the deal’s future into doubt after taking office again in January 2025, declaring in an executive order that it would have “no force or effect” for the US. His administration threatened retaliatory taxes against countries imposing levies on US firms under the 2021 agreement.

Washington dropped the threat after G7 countries brokered a compromise in June, exempting US companies from key provisions. The global deal was updated on Monday to reflect those carve-outs.

Where deal stand?

The revised agreement effectively exempts US-parented multinationals from top-up tax rules, recognising the US’s minimum tax regime on foreign profits of 12.6%. It also simplifies compliance and offers exemptions for certain tax incentives.

The US Treasury hailed the update as a win for US tax sovereignty, while the National Association of Manufacturers said it would ensure US firms compete on a level playing field.

Tax justice campaigners, including Gabriel Zucman of the EU Tax Observatory, criticised the changes as “pathetic” and a retreat from the principle of a common minimum tax.

As of October, more than 65 countries had begun implementing the global tax deal, the OECD said. Work continues on further simplification and easing compliance burdens.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026