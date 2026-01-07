E-Paper | July 20, 2026

‘Demon’ drags hosts Australia into United Cup quarters

AFP Published
PERTH: Italy’s Flavio Cobolli serves to France’s Arthur Rinderknech during their United Cup match on Tuesday.—AFP
PERTH: Italy’s Flavio Cobolli serves to France’s Arthur Rinderknech during their United Cup match on Tuesday.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SYDNEY: World number six Alex de Minaur beat up-and-coming Jakub Mensik and then won in doubles to drag hosts Australia into the quarter-finals of the United Cup on Tuesday and thrill an energised Sydney crowd.

Also progressing into the last eight of the season-opening 18-team ATP-WTA event were Belgium and the Czech Republic, but Italy bowed out.

Hopes are high at home that De Minaur, fondly known as “Demon”, can go deep at the Australian Open starting this month and he served warning with a 6-4, 6-1 win over the 18th-ranked Mensik.

That drew Australia level in the tie against the Czech Republic and De Minaur then paired up with Storm Hunter as they won the mixed doubles rubber in straight sets to progress.

The Czechs went through despite the 2-1 loss.

“I didn’t start the year the way I wanted to,” said

De Minaur, who fell to

Casper Ruud in his first group match.

“But something I’ve done really well in my career is bouncing back, so I’m happy I bounced back today.”

In Perth, world number three Jasmine Paolini defeated France’s Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-3 for an opening win of the season, finally sealing the deal on her sixth match point.

But it was not enough as Italy joined France in exiting the competition.

Paolini, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, said: “First matches are always tricky.

“I’m happy how I felt on court today. We could not win the group this year but we did our best and fought to the last ball.”

Wednesday’s ties include quarter-finals between holders the United States and Greece, and Switzerland and Argentina, both in Perth.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe