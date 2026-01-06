E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Man held for ‘desecrating Bible, church’

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KASUR: Kot Radha Kishan police, on Monday, arrested a man allegedly for tearing apart pages of the Bible and ransacking a church at Ghanyakay village.

According to the police, they received a phone call on Monday morning that an unidentified man allegedly entered the church at the village and desecrated the Bible by tearing its pages apart.

He also ransacked the church, the police were told by the caller.

Acting on the call, District Police Officer (DPO) Essa Khan, along with a heavy police contingent, rushed to the spot and started investigations into the incident.

The police lodged a criminal case under section 295 (offences related to religion) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religious feelings and beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), on a complaint.

Later, in the evening, the police claimed to have arrested the suspect, a resident of Ghanaykay village.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect had a row with some members of the local Christian community a few days back, and he committed the alleged desecration to “take revenge from his rivals”.

The spokesperson added that the suspect also damaged some Christian religious symbols and church property.

Sources say that the police shifted the suspect to an undisclosed location over security concerns.

The DPO claimed that the situation was under control.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe