Man held for ‘desecrating Bible, church’

KASUR: Kot Radha Kishan police, on Monday, arrested a man allegedly for tearing apart pages of the Bible and ransacking a church at Ghanyakay village.

According to the police, they received a phone call on Monday morning that an unidentified man allegedly entered the church at the village and desecrated the Bible by tearing its pages apart.

He also ransacked the church, the police were told by the caller.

Acting on the call, District Police Officer (DPO) Essa Khan, along with a heavy police contingent, rushed to the spot and started investigations into the incident.

The police lodged a criminal case under section 295 (offences related to religion) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religious feelings and beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), on a complaint.

Later, in the evening, the police claimed to have arrested the suspect, a resident of Ghanaykay village.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect had a row with some members of the local Christian community a few days back, and he committed the alleged desecration to “take revenge from his rivals”.

The spokesperson added that the suspect also damaged some Christian religious symbols and church property.

Sources say that the police shifted the suspect to an undisclosed location over security concerns.

The DPO claimed that the situation was under control.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026