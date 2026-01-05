After off-loading spree, new desk to guide air travellers

A SIGN displayed at Karachi airport provides travellers with contact information for the new pre-departure facilitation desk.—Dawn

• ‘Pre-departure facilitation desks’ set up in 11 FIA zonal offices across the country

• Staff will brief passengers on required documentation, how much currency to keep, etc

• Will cater to both Pakistani and foreign travellers

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has set up pre-departure facilitation desks at all its zonal offices nationwide to assist international travellers, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday, following widespread complaints over passenger offloading at airports.

The move comes after around 66,154 passengers were offloaded last year despite holding valid documents, particularly at Lahore and Karachi airports, amid a post-2024 Greece boat tragedy crackdown on migrant smuggling, which claimed several Pakistani lives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the formation of a special committee to probe the frequent offloading of travellers, which has triggered growing concern and criticism from affected passengers.

Taking to his X account, Mr Naqvi wrote: “Pleased to share that the Federal Investigation Agency has launched Pre-Departure Facilitation Desks across all zonal offices with immediate effect.”

According to the minister, the initiative aims to provide guidance and assistance to international travellers on immigration procedures and clearances, ensuring a smoother and more hassle-free travel experience.

The desks have been established in eleven zones — including the Islamabad zonal office in Sector G-6 — and will be accessible for intending international travellers, as well as through helplines and email services.

An FIA spokesperson told Dawn the desks will be operational for international travellers — even over the weekend — with experienced immigration staff deputed to facilitate citizens.

“The immigration staff, headed by the assistant director and assisted by an inspector and a sub-inspector, will be available for citizens to provide them with details of visa documents required to travel, which visa is needed, a return ticket and how much currency they can keep with them, among other details,” he said.

The spokesperson said the facilitation desks have been set up at FIA zonal offices for international travellers — both locals and foreigners — seeking travel-related information, with immigration staff available from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday.

“Main zonal offices are located across the country, including Islamabad serving the federal capital territory, Karachi covering Sindh, Lahore covering Punjab, Peshawar covering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta covering Balochistan. Zonal offices are also located in Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan,” he added.

Last month, FIA authorities told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Ove­rseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development that it offloaded 66,154 passengers from Pakistani Airports in 2025 compared to 2024’s figure of 35,000.

Initially, FIA authorities were reluctant to share details of the large-scale offloading of international travellers, despite repeated media queries and complaints from passengers who said they were stopped despite holding valid travel documents.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026