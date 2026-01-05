Roof collapse claims six lives in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Six people, including a woman and her three daughters, were killed and five others sustained injuries after the dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in Shabqadar tehsil here on Sunday, the police said.

Most of the victims were guests who had arrived to attend a wedding ceremony at the house where the incident occurred. The event was scheduled for Sunday evening, the police added.

“The incident occurred at around 4am on Sunday when the dilapidated roof caved in on the family and guests, prompting the neighbours to rush to the site and manage to pull out the bodies and the injured from the debris,” police said.

Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene later, launching relief and rescue operations and shifting the injured and deceased to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Shabqadar, the police said.

Roof collapses are largely caused by substandard construction, use of poor-quality materials, and lack of enforcement of building codes. Ageing structures, illegal extensions, and heavy rains further weaken roofs, making collapses more likely.

In November last year, a roof collapse also killed five members of a family, including four children, in the Pabbi area of Nowshera district.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026