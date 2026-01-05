Khyber residents take to streets to demand reopening of Torkham border

KHYBER: People from different segments of society demonstrated in Landi Kotal on Sunday to demand immediate reopening of the Torkham border.

Traders, transporters, tribal elders, daily wagers, activists of political parties and civil society participated in the protest organised under the banner of All Borders Coordinators Council.

The gathering attracted representatives from different organisations and groups, who were directly affected by the closure of borders with Afghanistan since October 12.

Prominent among those who addressed the protesters included Malak Roohullah Wazir, Malak Masal Khan, Shah Hussain, Zarbullah Khan, Maulana Shoaib, Murad Hussain, Mujeebullah Shinwari, Qari Nazeemullah, Shah Khalid and Mirajuddin Khan.

Ask both countries to detach bilateral trade from political, security issues

They said nearly three months’ closure of the border amounted to economic murder of thousands of people, mostly tribesmen, as they were entirely dependent on the cross-border trade in different capacities for their earnings.

Terming the Torkham border as an important business gateway to Central Asia, they said that the border crossing had always served as a bustling economic hub with thousands of families having their livelihood attached to it. It has now become a ghost town with all types of commercial activities coming to a halt, they regretted.

The speakers said that while thousands of individuals lost their jobs and businesses, hundreds of families were now faced with extreme poverty and serious economic problems due to the continuous closure of borders with many of them now compelled to take loans for their survival.

They called upon the neighbouring countries to detach bilateral trade from political and security issues while also allowing ordinary citizens to frequently travel on both sides of the border.

“We also demand that influential tribal elders and trade representatives shall be made part of future Pak-Afghan peace and trade dialogue as they have always helped resolve thorny issues between the two countries in the past,” they said.

They also demanded the creation of an atmosphere of mutual respect and harmony between the two countries as the existing hostile situation had harmed the brotherly relations.

The gathering unanimously resolved to launch a countrywide protest campaign if the borders were not reopened forthwith.

The attendance at the gathering, however, was not to the expectations of the organisers as they had run a tireless campaign for it for last two weeks. The Landi Kotal Bazaar too remained open during the nearly two hours of the protest proceedings.

Conspicuous by their absence were the representatives of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industries, who had earlier made high claims of making a breakthrough during their purported negotiations with Afghan trade groups and customs officials about reopening of the border in the first week of January.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026