Century-old Hassan Ali Hothi Market inaugurated after renovations

A view of the Hothi Market in Ranchore Line.—Dawn

KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated the historic Hassan Ali Hothi Market, which has undergone extensive renovation, marking the completion of 100 years of the iconic marketplace in the old city area.

The inauguration was held after extensive renovation and conservation work aimed at reviving the market’s original architectural character while also providing modern facilities for traders.

Speaking at the ceremony, the mayor said that the Hassan Ali Hothi Market in Ranchore Line is not merely a commercial hub, but a symbol of Karachi’s historic identity and colonial-era urban heritage.

“Established a century ago, this market reflects the cultural and historical fabric of Karachi. Over time, it was neglected, encroachments took over, and its original beauty faded. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) took it upon itself to protect and restore this valuable heritage,” he said.

Mayor Wahab terms building a symbol of Karachi’s heritage; says it has reopened after removal of encroachments and structural alterations

Barrister Wahab explained that the renovation was carried out carefully to preserve the market’s original design and character.

Encroachments and raised platforms were removed, while modern facilities were introduced to ensure a better and more organised environment for the trading community.

He emphasised that the restoration of heritage sites is an essential part of sustainable urban development.

“Reviving historic markets not only enhances the city’s beauty but also boosts economic activity. The restoration of Hassan Ali Hothi Market reflects this vision,” he added.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Sindh Minister for Culture Zulfiqar Shah, elected representatives, members of the trader community, members of the Hothi family, and senior KMC officials.

The mayor highlighted that Karachi is a multicultural city where people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and religions coexist, and that historic markets like Hassan Ali Hothi Market represent this harmony.

He also shared updates on other heritage projects, stating that Denso Hall and Frere Hall have already been restored, work on Empress Market is ongoing, the KMC Building is under restoration, work on Lea Market has begun, and the restoration of Machi Miani Market will start soon.

Barrister Wahab also shared key development data, stating that Rs46 billion will be spent on Karachi this year.

He said work is underway on major water projects, including K-IV, Hub Canal and other schemes.

He added that new buses are being introduced in the city and that visible development progress will be seen over the next 18 months.

The culture minister, in his address, thanked the mayor for making the restoration of Hassan Ali Hothi Market possible in collaboration with the Heritage Department.

He said projects like Empress Market and Frere Hall demonstrate the Sindh government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026