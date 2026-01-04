Dir canal project included in current PSDP, claims lawmaker

LOWER DIR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA from Upper Dir Sahibzada Sibghatullah has claimed that the long-delayed Panjkora River Left and Right Bank Canal project has been included in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) thanks to renewed efforts by the party’s lawmakers.

Talking to reporters in Wari area on Saturday, he said the project, once completed, would irrigate around 13,000 acres of barren land in Upper and Lower Dir, including Sahibabad, Daslor, Wari, Akhagram and Talash, which he said would help boost agricultural production in the region.

He said the project was originally included in the PSDP 2022-23 with an estimated cost of around Rs500 million, but was later dropped during the tenure of the PDM government. He claimed it has now been revived following consultations with federal and provincial authorities.

Officials in the agriculture department said that currently 22,371 acres in Upper Dir and 1,781 acres in Lower Dir were irrigated through existing canal systems.

Sibghatullah says initiative will help boost agricultural productivity

Assistant director agriculture, Upper Dir, Malik Parvez Khan said the total cultivable area in the district was 31,572 acres, while Lower Dir had a cultivable area of around 18,000 acres.

He added that irrigation in Lower Dir was mainly dependent on the Gul Abad-Mundra irrigation channel, and expansion of canal infrastructure could help bring additional land under cultivation.

Mr Sibghatullah said a consultant had been engaged to prepare a feasibility report for the project, adding that the provincial government intended to complete it using its own resources.

STRIKE: Paramedical staff of Timergara Teaching Hospital have warned of a province-wide protest if their demands are not met by January 15.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the paramedics’ association held here on Saturday, addressed by president Malik Humayun Khan Yousafzai, general secretary Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and other office-bearers.

They said the provincial government was delaying their promotions despite the fact that a departmental promotion committee had recommended the same during a meeting held in March 2025.

The speakers also claimed that paramedical staff were entitled to a share in revenue generated from radiology, pathology and cardiology departments of government hospitals, but alleged they were being denied their dues.

The association warned that if its demands were not accepted by the deadline, hospitals across the province would be closed and a sit-in would be staged in Peshawar.

WORKSHOP: A three-day workshop for the facilitators of girls’ community schools, organised by the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation in collaboration with Unicef’s Directorate of Professional Development, concluded in Wari area of Upper Dir on Saturday.

A total of 48 community school facilitators participated in the workshop, which focused on pedagogy and effective teaching practices.

Certificates were distributed among participants on completion of the training.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026