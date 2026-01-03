E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Sameer, Umar steer Pakistan to U-19 tri-series final

Agencies Published
Afghanistan batter Uzairullah Niazai is cleaned up by Pakistan pacer Umar Zaib during their U-19 tri-series match at the Sunrise Sports Club on Friday.—courtesy Zimbabwe Cricket
Afghanistan batter Uzairullah Niazai is cleaned up by Pakistan pacer Umar Zaib during their U-19 tri-series match at the Sunrise Sports Club on Friday.—courtesy Zimbabwe Cricket
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HARARE: Sameer Minhas’ fluent half-century and a brilliant five-wicket haul by fast bowler Umar Zaib steered Pakistan to a resounding 133-run victory over Afghanistan in their U-19 tri-series match here at the Sunrise Sports Club on Friday.

The victory enabled Pakistan to qualify for the tri-series final.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 238 for nine in the stipulated 50 overs, built around solid contributions from the top order. Sameer top-scored with a 49-ball 56, while Usman Khan (43 off 59) and Ali Hassan Baloch (39 off 68) laid a strong foundation.

In reply, Afghanistan were bundled out for 105 in 30.2 overs as Pakistan’s pace proved too strong.

Right-armer Umar led the charge with a match-winning spell, clinching five wickets for 31 runs in his 7.2 overs, including early breakthroughs and key middle-order dismissals. He was adjudged player of the match.

Ahmed Hussain and Momin Qamar took two wickets each.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan had edged Afghanistan by one wicket, while the Green-shirts’ league match against Zimbabwe was washed out after the first innings.

Pakistan on Sunday face Zimbabwe in their last league fixture before the teams meet again in the decider on Tuesday.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 133 runs.PAKISTAN U-19 238-9 in 50 overs (Sameer Minhas 56, Usman Khan 43, Ali Hassan Baloch 39; Salam Khan 2-48, Zaitullah Shaheen 2-50); AFGHANISTAN U-19 105 in 30.2 overs (Mahboob Khan 29; Umar Zaib 5-31, Ahmed Hussain 2-2, Momin Qamar 2-26).

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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