E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Dar arives in Beijing to co-chair strategic dialogue with China

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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has a meeting with China’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong in Beijing, China on December 3. — X/@ForeignOfficePk
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has a meeting with China’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong in Beijing, China on December 3. — X/@ForeignOfficePk
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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday arrived in Beijing to co-chair the seventh round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, which is scheduled for January 4 (Sunday), the Foreign Office (FO) announced in a post on X.

In an earlier statement, the FO said the foreign minister will be the “first foreign dignitary to visit China in 2026“, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with whom he is co-chairing the dialogue.

In the X post, the FO said that Dar was received at the airport by China’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China and officials from the Pakistani Embassy.

“DPM/FM will also attend events marking the beginning of the 75th year of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, with both countries planning initiatives and commemorative activities throughout 2026,” the post added.

The FO has said that the dialogue “will review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, identify new areas of partnership, and further advance the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China”.

Earlier this week, the FO had said the dialogue was the “highest consultative mechanism between Pakistan and China, providing a structured platform to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest”.

It said that during the dialogue, the two foreign ministers will also announce a series of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

It had added that the visit formed an important part of the regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflected their shared determination to broaden and deepen their cooperative partnership, while reaffirming their mutual commitment to regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The sixth round of the strategic dialogue was held in Islamabad in August, with Yi visiting the capital and meeting Dar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

At the time, China had affirmed its commitment to working with Pakistan on promoting regional peace, development and stability.

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John Fitzpatrick
Jan 03, 2026 11:10am
Grand words “strategic alignment” etc. In reality they will do what Pakistan has always done: sell to the highest bidder.
Recommend 0
Moud
Jan 03, 2026 08:00pm
There is clear signs that the China-Pakistan strategic axis is reinforcing in terms of security of the region.
Recommend 0
Fulan Al-Fulani
Jan 04, 2026 02:47pm
@John Fitzpatrick, you talk as if you're an expert on Pakistan. Didn't know getting threatened by allies to be 'bombed to the stone age' or comply meant 'selling out'.
Recommend 0

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