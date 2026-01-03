E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Karachi mayor okays Rs4.2bn plan to revamp four major road corridors

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
In this file photo, Murtaza Wahab address a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Murtaza Wahab address a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV/File
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• KMC to spend Rs1.9bn on Pehalwan Goth Road, Rs1.12bn on Rashid Minhas Road, Rs574m on Sir Shah Suleman Road and Rs429m on S.M. Taufiq Road

• Official says initiative focuses on sustainable infrastructure, improved traffic management and greener urban environment

• Wahab claims Karimabad Underpass to open for traffic in first week of February

KARACHI: In a bid to revive city infrastructure with a modern, aesthetic and international outlook, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has approved a comprehensive Rs4.2 billion uplift and beautification plan for the rehabilitation of four major traffic corridors in the metropolis.

Chairing a meeting at the KMC head office, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab finalised the plan under which four major corridors — Rashid Minhas Road (from Sharea Faisal to Shahrah-i-Usman via 4-K Chowrangi and Nagan Chowrangi); S.M. Taufique Road (from Liaquatabad flyover to Teen Hatti Bridge); Sir Shah Suleman Road (from Karsaz to Nazimabad Habib Bank Chowrangi); and Pehalwan Goth Road (from Habib University in Gulistan-i-Jauhar to Race Course) in Safoora — would be rehabilitated.

According to officials, the KMC has allocated Rs1.12 billion for rehabilitation of Rashid Minhas Road; Rs429 million for S.M. Taufiq Road; Rs574m for Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road and Rs1.9bn for Pehalwan Goth Road.

A KMC spokesperson said the initiative focuses on sustainable infrastructure, improved traffic management and a greener urban environment to give Karachi a truly modern and international vibe.

He said all identified routes will undergo complete upgrading and rehabilitation, including the resolution of longstanding sewerage issues, development of lush green belts, improved lane markings and traffic-friendly designs to ensure smoother connectivity to the city’s inner arteries.

The mayor, he said, also issued directives to float tenders without any further delay to ensure swift execution.

Briefing the meeting, KMC Financial Adviser Gulzar Abro outlined the allocation of funds and confirmed the finalisation of development schemes aimed at restoring Karachi’s key arteries and enhancing their visual and functional appeal.

Addressing the meeting, the mayor emphasised the urgency of rapid transformation, saying: “Karachi deserves better. I want fast-track and emergency-level execution of these projects.”

He said that the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the provincial government are fully “committed to supporting KMC by bringing all relevant departments together for Karachi’s revival”.

He expressed confidence that with the continued support of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Karachi will witness sustainable development, a modern outlook and tangible change in 2026.

“We will prove that the PPP is the only truly public-centric party for Karachi,” he added.

Uplift projects inaugurated

Separately, the mayor inaugurated the Raheem Bux Soomro Road along with other development projects constructed at a cost of Rs104m in Gulzar-i-Hijri, Scheme 33, Safora Town, District East.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said traffic congestion on Sharea Faisal, especially for people traveling to and from Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Safora, causes severe problems at Askari Four, Dalmia, Jauhar Mor and Perfume Chowk.

To address these issues, Pehlwan Goth Road is being developed as an alternative route, he said, adding that in addition, a new road has been approved which will start near Natha Khan Flyover, pass behind Habib University, and link with Pehlwan Goth.

The construction of this alternative road will cost Rs8bn, and it will be completed by the KMC, he said.

He said that work on Jahangir Road will also begin in the coming days and will be completed within two months. Upon completion, residents of Jahangir Road, District Central, Gurumandir, and millions of commuters traveling towards M.A. Jinnah Road will get a better and standard road facility, he added.

He said that the construction of the Baloch Colony Expressway will be completed by January 31.

Talking about University Road, the mayor said that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project had been facing delays due to financial issues, but with the support of the Sindh government, these obstacles have been removed.

He thanked the CM and the provincial cabinet, stating that contractor payments have been cleared and work has resumed. “The target is to complete the University Road BRT project by July 31 to significantly reduce difficulties faced by millions of daily commuters.”

About Karimabad Underpass, he said it “will be opened to the public in the first week of February”.

He said that town administrations got more powers than the mayor in some matters, and if they still failed to resolve public issues, they should go home.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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Abdul Samad
Jan 03, 2026 05:33pm
To the Mayor KMC, It is very good to note your initiative of rehabilitize these 4 roads, however you must learn from Punjab Government that how fast they complete all such projects and how good is the quality of work they have especially in the populated areas. Because your all ongoing projects in Karachi always create chaos and hurdles for Karachities due to extra ordinary delays and also the quality of work is not so good that the roads can hardly survive for 6 months only. Thank you.
Recommend 0
Sunny Ahmed
Jan 03, 2026 08:56pm
Must ensure proper utilisation of Funds , with Quality work , must also ensure proper drainage
Recommend 0

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