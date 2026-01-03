Thousands rally in Mirali against military operations in N. Waziristan

MIRAMSHAH: Thousands of people belonging to the Utmanzai tribe took out a rally in Mirali here on Friday to demand concrete steps for restoring peace in the North Waziristan, and lifting restrictions on people’s movement, their ‘economic blockade’.

The rally was held at the Noor Islam Shaheed Chowk, where participants also offered Friday prayers led by MNA Mufti Misbahuddin. The speakers stressed that peace was a fundamental right of citizens, demanding that residents of North Waziristan be allowed to live peacefully.

Addressing the gathering, elders said continued insecurity, restrictions on people’s movement, and their ‘economic blockade’ had made life unbearable for them.

On the occasion, the banned Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Dr Hayat said the people had exhausted all avenues to demand security and peace but continued to face ‘discriminatory’ treatment. He recalled that a relatively stable security situation had prevailed after Operation Zarb-i-Azb and questioned how terrorists were now able to enter mosques despite the presence of multiple security agencies in the region.

Also call for lifting restrictions on people’s movement, their ‘economic blockade’

Jamaat-i-Islami leader Malik Imshadullah said the region had endured more than two decades of inconsistent policies, marked by a persistent gap between the state’s commitments and actions. Maulana Misbahullah, son of late Maulana Mohammad Deendar, said peace was the greatest blessing and that tribal elders had always cooperated with the state, but the authorities did not appear serious about restoring lasting stability.

MNA Mufti Misbahuddin told the rally that Waziristan could no longer withstand further military operations, alleging that repeated operations had turned into a “profitable business” for the state.

Chief of Waziristan Malik Nasrullah said every child in the region yearned for peace and warned that if the government failed to act, the tribes would be compelled to announce civil disobedience and block all entry and exit routes.

He demanded compensation for damaged shops, an end to alleged torture of innocent people, and immediate return of seized non-custom-paid vehicles.

Elder Malik Nasrullah also criticised placement of tribal elders and maliks on the Fourth Schedule, demanding immediate removal of restrictions to allow them free movement like other citizens.

ANP leader Malik Nisar Ali Khan urged the authorities to allow the youth of the region to live normal lives.

Elder Mufti Baitullah Aman said peace was a sacred demand, adding that Islam placed great emphasis on security and human dignity. He said the people were asking for peace, not confrontation, and called on the state to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

The participants demanded that police be empowered and all checkposts handed over to them, while security forces should focus on border security.

They also urged terrorist groups to stay away from populated areas, saying homes, shops, hospitals, and other civilian properties could not be turned into bunkers or occupied by force.

They demanded immediate recovery of the missing persons, including Malik Akbar Khan, and their handover to police if any cases were registered against them.

The elders also called for reopening of Ghulam Khan border for trade with Afghanistan by January 20, stating that nearly 20,000 people depended on cross-border trade for their livelihoods.

The speakers also urged the authorities to take notice of the rising incidence of cancer in the region and to ensure that all hospitals were fully functional to provide proper healthcare.

The elders said thousands of residents had their passports and national identity cards blocked and demanded their immediate restoration.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026