E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Wagah joint check post seating capacity enhanced

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LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly-constructed arena at the Wagah Border.

The ceremony at the Joint Check Post, Wagah, is organised by Pakistan Rangers (Punjab). Under the expansion project, the seating capacity of the arena has been increased from 7,500 to 25,000 spectators.

In addition to the expansion of the arena, several new constructions have been completed at the Joint Check Post, Wagah. These include a theme park reflecting the partition of the Subcontinent, featuring a railway station model, display of military equipment and a martyrs’ memorial.

A museum has also been established within the arena, showcasing the country’s history and culture from the independence movement to the present day. The project further includes additional offices, barracks for Punjab Rangers personnel, a prayer area for worshippers and food courts.

A spacious car parking facility is developed, while an Alamgiri-style gateway, inspired from Lahore Fort architecture, is installed at Bab-e-Azadi.

The national flag installed at the Joint Check Post, previously standing at 115 metres, now flies at a height of 139 metres.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Lahore Corps Commander, provincial ministers and senior bureaucracy also attend the ceremony, says a handout.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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