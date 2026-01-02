E-Paper | July 15, 2026

PR generates Rs17bn in six months: Freight revenue expected to exceed Rs38 billion by fiscal end: minister

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LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) claims to have performed well in the freight sector during the first half of 2025–26, generating revenue of over Rs17 billion in just six months.

Despite several days of strike by goods transporters, the freight sector continued to perform, earning more than Rs3 billion revenue during November and December. “Due to the wheel-jam strike, the traders couldn’t transport their goods to railway stations. Despite all this, our freight sector performed well,” a PR spokesman told Dawn when contacted on Thursday.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi lauded the performance and stated that if the current momentum continued, freight revenue was expected to exceed Rs38 billion by the end of the financial year. He further expressed confidence that Pakistan Railways would become the first national institution to achieve Rs100 billion in revenue in 2026, marking a historic milestone.

The minister announced that all trains would be upgraded in phases by the end of 2026 to provide passengers with a safer, more comfortable, and modern travel experience. He added that installation of CCTV cameras in trains would be completed next year, alongside the full digitisation of Pakistan Railways.

Speaking about Railway Police reforms, the minister said the force had been trained on modern lines, significantly enhancing passenger security and confidence. He remarked that the current Pakistan Railways Police was the best force in the institution’s 78-year history.

He highlighted that transparent recruitment of competent individuals, effective action against ticketless travel and smuggling, and strong measures to curb theft had substantially improved the overall performance.

Reaffirming his commitment, Mr Abbasi stated that reforms would continue at full pace to transform Pakistan Railways into a financially strong, passenger-friendly, secure, and modern organisation.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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