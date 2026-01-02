Rs3.9 billion project approved for Lal Sohanra National Park

BAHAWALPUR: The Punjab government has approved a mega project of Rs3.9bn to preserve wildlife and promote eco-tourism at the Lal Sohanra National Park.

According to forest department officials, the project, called “Punjab wildlife conservation and habitat restoration programme,” is meant to increase the declining population of wildlife and restore its natural habitat with the cooperation of the local community. The promotion of wildlife, particularly multiplication of bustards’ breeding, Chital deer, Nilgai and black bucks, is also a part of this project.

Officials say that with the implementation of this project by June 2027, more jobs would also be created for the local community and natural habitats would be provided for the wildlife, which may also attract tourists in large numbers.

MRI: Commissioner Mussarat Jabeen took notice of the out-of-order MRI machine of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), asked Medical Superintendent Dr Syed Fakhar Abbas to get it repaired at the earliest.

According to a handout, the divisional commissioner, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza, paid a surprise visit to the BVH on Thursday. She expressed displeasure on the dysfunctional MIR machine and visiting hundreds of patients faced inconvenience as they returned without their examinations. During her inspection of MRI and cardiac centers and emergency ward of the BVH, she directed the MS to improve the sanitary conditions and light arrangements.

FARE: The local private transport owners here have been directed to reduce fares by five percent on the inter-district routes.

According to local officials, the directive was issued by secretary transport, Bahawalpur Muhammad Tayyub in a meeting of private transport owners following the reduction in petroleum and diesel prices by the government. The transport secretary said benefits of the reduction in fuel prices by the government should also be given to the passengers. He warned that the violators would face strict action.

TORTURE: Two men allegedly tortured three women at Chak 197/EB in the suburbs of Gaggo Mandi Police Station in district Vehari.

According to police sources, Muhammad Ali Joyia, a zamindar along with his two sons, Abid Joyia and Aamir Joyia, on a dispute allegedly barged into the house Manzoor Ahmed and tortured his wife Saima, daughter-in-law Shazia and niece Arooj and injured them critically. On their emergency call on 15, police rushed to the scene, shifted the injured to hospital and registered a complaint against the suspect.

WASA: The district office of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has been made functional in Vehari city.

In the presence of deputy commissioner Vehari Khalid Javed Goraya, all assets of the municipal committee, Vehari, were handed over to Wasa Deputy Managing Director Asim Abbas Raza. The DC said that in future Wasa would provide municipal services of sanitation and water supply to citizens instead of MC Vehari.

COMPENSATION: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf, on behalf of the chief minister, gave away a cheque of Rs1m to Allah Rakha, the father of seven-year-old Rehan, who had died last month after falling in an uncovered manhole on under-construction Kahrore Pucca Road in Lodhran.

The DC and highway officials were removed from their offices on the CM’s order.

Lodhran police, on the complaint of Lodhran district council chief, had also booked a road contractor and district council engineer for their alleged negligence.

THEFT: Local people claimed to have caught one Shiraz red-handed while stealing a ceiling fan from the Faizan-e-Atar Mosque of Basti Abbasnagar in the limits of Dokota Police Station in Vehari.

People handed the suspect over to police.

ENCOUNTER: Saddar police Jalalpur Pirwala in Multan claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender in an injured condition after an encounter in the area of Sukh Mor.

According to Jalalpur Pirwala police, a police patrol spotted three suspects on a motorcycle and signaled them to stop for identification. The motorcycle riders allegedly opened fire on police, which also retaliated. During an exchange of fire, one of the suspects was injured while his accomplices fled.

The injured suspect was identified as Muhammad Amjad, a resident of Shahpur Lamma. He was allegedly a proclaimed offender wanted by police. A 30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession. He was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026