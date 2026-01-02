Sialkot farmers got over 18,000 Kisan Cards last year

NAROWAL: Punjab government has so far distributed a total of 18,440 Kisan Cards among the farmers of Sialkot district in two phases during 2025 under Chief Minister Maryam NawazKisan Card programme, while it received 817 online applications for the third phase.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Sajjad Haider said this during an official briefing on Thursday.

He said that during the last year, interest-free loans amounting to Rs575 million were provided to farmers through Kisan Cards. Out of this amount, Rs564m have already been recovered from the recipients, with an outstanding recovery rate of 98.23 percent, he added.

Mr Haider further said that 10,349 Kisan Cards were distributed in the first phase, while 8,091 cards were given in the second phase.

According to him, the highest number of Kisan Cards – 8,235 – were distributed in Pasrur tehsil, followed by 6,566 in Daska, 2,033 in Sialkot and a total of 1,606 cards in Sambrial tehsil, in the two phases of the programme.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026