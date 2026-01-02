ADB to help attract transport investments

ISLAMABAD: Pakist­­an will benefit from a te­­chnical assistance appr­ov­­ed by the Asian Devel­op­­ment Bank (ADB) that will support member countries in systematically shaping future sustainable transport investments.

It will be carried out through upstream diagnostic assessments, stren­gthened infrastructure governance, and exploration of advanced technical solutions and financing strategies, including private sector participation.

The ADB assistance will enhance technical and institutional capacity and promote climate-resilient transport systems, digital transformation, low-carbon and circular economy solutions, road safety, and inclusive growth.

A report of ADB says from 2020 to 2035, annual transport investment requirements are estimated at $2.9 trillion, including $2tr for new construction, $0.7tr for maintenance, and $0.2tr for climate-proofing. Despite ADB’s sovereign transport lending of $14.6bn during 2020-24, transport infrastructure financing levels remain well below what is needed to meet demand and support Sustainable Develop­ment Goals (SDGs).

The growing demand for transport infrastructure investment is placing increasing pressure on the sustainability of construction materials. Road construction alone consumes 30 to 40 per cent of global demand for construction materials, with Asia’s demand rising by 64pc over the past decade, significantly outpacing the global average increase of 17pc.

To reduce environmental impacts and improve long-term sustainability, the destination management companies should adopt climate-smart and circular economy approaches, including the use of low-carbon and recycled materials, reuse of construction and other waste, longer asset lifespans, and innovative construction methods.

The ADB report says it will foster innovation and regional cooperation through knowledge platforms and harmonised approaches.

The technical assistance will also expand the application of the ADB Green Roads Toolkit to additional developing member countries, building on ongoing support in other developing member countries.

Quality transport infrastructure plays a critical role in supporting economic growth, regional integration, and inclusive development across ADB’s developing member countries. However, member countries face a persistent and widening infrastructure gap, driven by rapid urbanisation, expanding economic activity, aging transport infrastructure, and increasing climate and disaster resilience needs.

To reduce environmental impacts and improve long-term sustainability, ADB member countries should adopt climate-smart and circular economy approaches, including the use of low-carbon and recycled materials, reuse of construction and other waste, longer asset lifespans, and innovative construction methods.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026