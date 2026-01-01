President, PM urge unity

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called upon the people and political forces to recommit themselves to safeguarding the country amid global, domestic challenges and hailed the nation’s resilience and paid tribute to the country’s martyrs.

In their separate New Year messages, they praised the nation’s resilience in the face of economic and security challenges.

In his message, President Zardari urged the people and political forces to recommit themselves to safeguard the country’s shared future amid mounting global and domestic challenges.

In his New Year message, PM Shehbaz hailed the nation’s resilience and paid tribute to its martyrs while pledging to accelerate economic reforms and uphold Pakistan’s role for global peace.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026