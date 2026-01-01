E-Paper | July 14, 2026

President, PM urge unity

Bakhtawar Mian Published
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ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called upon the people and political forces to recommit themselves to safeguarding the country amid global, domestic challenges and hailed the nation’s resilience and paid tribute to the country’s martyrs.

In their separate New Year messages, they praised the nation’s resilience in the face of economic and security challenges.

In his message, President Zardari urged the people and political forces to recommit themselves to safeguard the country’s shared future amid mounting global and domestic challenges.

In his New Year message, PM Shehbaz hailed the nation’s resilience and paid tribute to its martyrs while pledging to accelerate economic reforms and uphold Pakistan’s role for global peace.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

Bakhtawar Mian

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Moud
Jan 01, 2026 11:29am
Messages and messages and mutual congrtulations, but really nothing on the ground for the rudderless country!
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M. Saeed
Jan 01, 2026 02:13pm
It the world can unite and celebrate New Year unanimously, why not not celebrate each New Day as that and make the whole planet always celebrating without wars and terror?
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the questioning citizen
Jan 02, 2026 07:39pm
Improve our Civic, Security, Education, Employment, Energy, Roads & Transport and Health facilities and you will get your unity. If you do not deliver, then please do not blame the masses when we start to look up to and vote for people, other than you, just to get OUR basics done right.
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