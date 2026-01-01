LHC disposed of more cases than instituted during 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposed of more than 173,000 cases during 2025, exceeding the number of new cases filed during the year, according to the official data.

The data showed that 145,748 new cases were instituted in the LHC during the calendar year, while over 173,000 pending and newly-filed matters were decided, reflecting a higher disposal rate than filings.

At the principal seat in Lahore, 92,505 cases were decided. The Multan bench disposed of 44,145 cases, followed by the Bahawalpur bench with 18,415 cases and the Rawalpindi bench with 17,948 cases. The court attributed the increase in case disposals to case management measures, the use of information technology and steps related to transparency.

According to the data, the LHC implemented a fast-track policy for tax-related litigation during the year, under which about 6,000 tax cases were decided.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum stated that automation, information technology and transparency remained central to efforts aimed at reducing the backlog of cases. She said the use of digital systems and revised case management processes had increased the pace of case disposal.

A statement said that the measures adopted during the year were part of the ongoing efforts to address delays in the judicial process.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026