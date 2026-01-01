E-Paper | July 14, 2026

SMBBMU relieves over 19 faculty members from additional administrative duties

Our Correspondent Published
A File Photo of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU). —Photo courtesy Benazir College Larkana/Facebook
A File Photo of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU). —Photo courtesy Benazir College Larkana/Facebook
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LARKANA: In compliance with orders of the Sindh High Court, the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) has written to the vice chancellors (VCs) of all public universities in the province, directing that all PhD holders and faculty members performing duties on additional charge, look-after charge or on an own pay scale (OPS) basis on administrative posts be relieved within one week and compliance reports be submitted.

Assistant Director (Legal) of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC)in the light of a High Court order passed on December 9, 2025, had written to the VCs of public universities across the province, seeking compliance with the directives.

Sources on Wednesday said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Registrar Dr Fahad Ali Jibran Siyal issued two notifications on December 24 in pursuance of the SHEC’s letter and on the directions of the VCs. The notifications directed the concerned officers to be relieved of their additional charges.

As a result, more than 19 professors, associate professors, assistant professors, doctors and lecturers, who had been holding administrative posts for several years at SMBBMU, Larkana, have been relieved of their additional responsibilities, the sources added.

The relieved officers were serving as additional registrar, director admissions, controller and additional controller of examinations, inspector of colleges, director ORIC, director students’ affairs, deputy director postgraduate studies, director and assistant director sports, hostel provosts, transport in-charge, estate officer, and other positions.

These faculty members belong to SMBBMU, Chandka Medical College, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College and Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College.

According to office orders issued under the signature of Registrar Dr Siyal, Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed Sheikh of the Department of Pharmacology, who had been holding additional charge as director admissions, has been relieved, and the additional charge has been assigned to Jibran Zafar Pirzada, Director Human Resources.

Other relieved officers include Prof Koro Mal (additional controller examinations), Prof Dr Sirajuddin Soomro (additional director postgraduate studies), Prof Dr Dayal Das (additional inspector of colleges), Associate Prof Waseem Abbas (additional registrar), Associate Prof Mir Hassan Khoso (additional director ORIC), Associate Prof Dr Fauzia Sheikh (additional director students’ affairs), Associate Prof Dr Shah Jahan Siyal (additional controller examinations), Associate Prof Dr Lubna Adnan (deputy director postgraduate studies), Assistant Prof Dr Bilawal Sheikh (director sports), Lecturer Dr Fatima Tunio (deputy hostel provost, girls), Assistant Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Sanghro (deputy director postgraduate studies), Assistant Prof Dr Abdul Samad Mirani (in-charge transport), Assistant Prof Dr Kamlesh Kumar (director Q-Bank), Senior Registrar Dr Abdul Ghaffar Pirzada (additional director postgraduate studies), Demonstrator/Lecturer Dr Abdul Hakeem Faisal (deputy registrar), Lecturer Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Tunio (hostel provost), Lecturer Dr Mahesh Kumar Oad (estate officer), Lecturer Ahmed Bakhsh Dahani (additional director) and Lecturer Dr Adil Ameer (assistant director sports).

All relieved faculty members have been directed to report back to their parent departments immediately.

It was learnt on Wednesday that the university, following these changes, is considering the formation of committees to oversee various administrative affairs.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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