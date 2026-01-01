KP governor rules out talks with armed groups

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday paid tributes to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the recent Panyala incident and reaffirmed the government’s firm stance against terrorism, stating that there would be no dialogue with those who take up arms against the state.

The governor visited Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan, where he met the families and colleagues of the martyred officials, including assistant sub-inspector Gul Aslam, constable driver Sakhi Jan, and constable Muhammad Rafiq. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and patience for their relatives. He also laid a floral wreath at the police martyrs’ memorial and offered fateha.

Talking to media, the governor said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was currently facing a challenging security situation, where Pakistan’s armed forces, police, Federal Constabulary and Frontier Corps were rendering immense sacrifices to maintain peace.

He said the bravery of security personnel had repeatedly prevented large-scale tragedies, citing recent incidents in Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan, and Peshawar, where timely actions by personnel saved many lives.

Kundi said the province was fighting a difficult war against militancy, adding that Pakistan had repeatedly shared evidence at various forums regarding the use of Afghan soil by hostile elements, including India and Israel, to destabilise Pakistan. He reiterated that Pakistan respected the Afghan people but stressed that illegal residency would not be tolerated.

The governor categorically stated that there would be no negotiations with individuals or groups who refused to accept the Constitution and laws of Pakistan.

On development initiatives, the governor said peace was a prerequisite for progress and prosperity in the province including the Chashma Left Canal, the proposed international airport, an SIUT kidney hospital and a Danish School.

Meanwhile, the governor also visited the residence of Shaheed Major Adeel in Garhi Sadozai here to offer fateha and condolences to the bereaved family.

Major Adeel embraced martyrdom during an operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij in Bajaur. The governor attended a collective Quran khwani held for the Isal-e-Sawab of the martyred army officer and expressed sympathy with Major Adeel’s father, former DSP Sher Zaman Khan, his brothers Gohar Zaman and Umair Zaman, nephew Arsalan Sadozai, and other family members.

Later, the governor also paid his visit to the grave of Shaheed Major Adeel and offered Fateha.

RESIDENTS URGED TO AVOID AERIAL FIRING: Tank police have urged the citizens to avoid resorting to aerial firing on the occasion of new year. In a public message, it warned the public that aerial firing was not only illegal but could also be life-threatening.

According to the police, it is crucial to avoid aerial firing on the new year or any other celebration, as a stray bullet could endanger innocent lives.

It has made it clear that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the law.

JIRGA HELD TO RESOLVE ISSUES OF TRADERS: The assistant commissioner Sarwekai, South Waziristan Upper, Azmat Ali Khan Afridi, has held a jirga (meeting) with shopkeepers at the political Sarai to resolve issues relating to business community of the area.

According to the administration, shopkeepers during the meeting were instructed to bring their agreements and deposit any outstanding fees into the government treasury.

On the occasion, the AC said that the government was taking comprehensive measures to resolve the issues faced by the business community.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026