Intermediate part-II results announced

LAHORE / SARGODHA / BAHAWALPUR: The boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISEs) across Punjab announced the results of the Intermediate Second Annual Examination (Part-II) 2025 on Saturday.

According to official figures, the BISE Lahore reported that 17,953 out of the total 50,085 candidates passed the examination, with an overall pass percentage of 35.85 percent. The results were formally announced at a ceremony held at the BISE office where Lahore BISE Secretary Rizwan Nazir and Controller of Examinations Tauseef ur Rehman were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rehman said the board ensured strict measures to curb cheating at examination centres. He said that transparency in marking was maintained in line with the board’s calendar and no private staff was engaged either at the examination centres or during the paper-checking process.

Meanwhile in Multan, 7,035 candidates out of 17,466 were declared successful, recording a pass percentage of 40.28 percent. The results were announced by Multan BISE Chairman and Multan Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan, who uploaded the results online by pressing a button.

Congratulating the successful students, the commissioner emphasised the importance of education in national development and urged students to continue their academic efforts with commitment and discipline. He said the examination process was conducted under strict monitoring to ensure transparency and merit-based results, and described the overall arrangements as satisfactory.

Group-wise results from Multan showed that the Pre-Medical group achieved a 53.69 percent pass rate, followed by Pre-Engineering at 42.39 per cent, General Science at 37.23 per cent, Commerce at 35.26 per cent, and Humanities at 35.67 per cent, while Home Economics recorded a 100 per cent result.

During the examinations, authorities booked 29 candidates for various cases of unfair means. To oversee the process, more than 340 supervisory and monitoring officials were deployed across the examination centres.

Multan BISE Secretary Khurram Qureshi and other senior officials were also present during the announcement ceremony.

The Sargodha BISE announced that a total of 10,484 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 3,802 candidates were declared successful. The overall success rate was 36.26 percent.

The results were announced by Sargodha BISE Secretary Abul Hassan Naqvi along with the Controller of Examination Dr Nazar Abbas by pressing a computer button, after which the results were released online.

According to the results, 5,410 candidates from Sargodha district participated in the examination and 1,929 candidates were declared successful. The success rate in the district was 35.66 percent.

From the Mianwali district, 1,776 candidates appeared in the examination and 624 candidates passed. The success rate was 35.14 percent.

A total of 1,473 candidates appeared from the Khushab district and 574 candidates were declared successful. The success rate in Khushab was 38.97 percent. In Bhakkar district, 1,825 candidates appeared and 675 passed the exam. The success rate was recorded at 36.99 percent.

Mr Naqvi congratulated the successful candidates and expressed his best wishes for their bright future.

Similarly, the results were also announced by Bahawalpur BISE and 5,094 candidates out of the total 14,741 were declared successful. The pass percentage was 34.56 percent.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025