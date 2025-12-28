Two youth held for gang rape of minor in Punjab’s Chishtian

BAHAWALNAGAR: Two youth were arrested on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in Chishtian.

The FIR registered with the Saddar Police claimed that two youth of basti 106/F lured a three-year-old girl to a deserted place when her father sent her to get some food from a wedding function.

It claimed when she did not return home after a long time, her relatives started looking for her and found the duo gang-raping the girl at a place far away from the house.

It went on to say that when they arrived at the scene, after hearing the hue and cry of the victim, the duo fled leaving the injured child.

Police said that the girl was being treated at a local hospital while the suspects had been arrested and investigation over the matter was ongoing.

In another incident, a three-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from the Islampura area in Chishtian on December 21 could not be recovered even after the passage of six days.

According to the mother of the child and complainant, Shabana, Haram Fatima (3) went out to play with her siblings on the afternoon of Dec 21 and went missing. She claimed that unknown persons had kidnapped the girl and they were unable to find any trace of the girl.

A police spokesperson said that the case was registered with the Saddar Police and efforts were underway to recover the girl.

ARRESTED: Two men had been arrested for allegedly torturing and killing a farmhand for not milking buffaloes on time in Chak Madrasa area here on Saturday.

The FIR, registered with the Madrasa Police on December 26, said that Ramzan (35) was employed by Kashif Shah at Chak Kaliye Shah. On the eve of December 25, Shah along with an accomplice named Rehan, tortured Ramzan with a stick. He later died at the DHQ Hospital.

Police sources told Dawn that Ramzan was thrashed with a stick by his employer on the day of the incident for not milking the buffaloes on time. They claimed that during the torture, a blow to his head killed him within hours.

HONOUR KILLING: A teenager confessed to killing his friend in the name of honour after inviting him to his outhouse to play.

According to the Shehar Farid Police, on the evening of December 25, Basti Badal Kot’s resident Asadullah (17) invited Asad Umar (19) to his outhouse to play volleyball.

Police claimed that Asadullah and his associates killed Umar with knives and buried his body.

When the police began searching for Umar after his father Allah Rakha filed a missing person’s complaint on Dec 26, they found his body buried in Asdullah’s outhouse.

Police sources told Dawn that when the police arrested Asadullah on suspicion, he confessed to killing his friend. He told the police that he suspected that Umar was having an affair with his sister, therefore, he took this drastic move to save his honour.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025