Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak convicted in 1MDB graft trial

• Court dismisses ‘Saudi donation’ defence as implausible; convicts Najib Razak on 25 counts of abuse of power, money laundering

• Prosecutors say funds were used to buy yachts, real estate, films; judgement strains PM Anwar’s coalition

PUTRAJAYA: Jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was convicted on Friday on all charges of abuse of power and money laundering, in the biggest trial yet tied to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, a ruling with political repercussions for both him and the current government.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah found Najib, 72, guilty on all four counts of abuse of power and 21 charges of money laundering.

The verdict addresses the al­­leged embezzlement of massive sums from 1Malaysia Deve­lopment Berhad (1MDB) while Najib served as prime minister, with the court ruling that the evidence overwhelmingly pointed to his culpability.

“The contention by the accused that the charges against him were a witch hunt and politically motivated were debunked by the cold, hard and incontrovertible evidence against him,” Sequerah said in his verdict.

“It pointed towards the ac­­cused having abused his own powerful position in 1MDB, coupled with the extensive powers conferred upon him.”

Najib could face maximum jail terms of between 15 and 20 years on each charge, alongside fines up to five times the value of the misappropriated funds. He has been imprisoned since August 2022 after Malaysia’s top court upheld a conviction in a separate corruption case involving a 1MDB subsidiary.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Najib illegally received billions traceable to the fund. During the proceedings, the defence maintained Najib was misled by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, into believing the funds were donations from the Saudi royal family.

Judge Sequerah dismissed this defence as “implausible.” He characterised letters allegedly proving the Arab donations as probable forgeries not corroborated by evidence, calling the narrative a “tale that surpassed even those from the Arabian Nights.”

“The irresistible conclusion is that the Arab donation narrative is not meritorious,” Judge Sequerah said. “The evidence pointed unmistakably to the fact that the monies were, in fact derived from 1MDB funds.”

The judge added that testimony revealed Najib had an “unmistakable bond and connection” with Low, rejecting the claim that the former premier was a victim of rogue subordinates. Instead, the court found Low acted as Najib’s proxy in running the fund’s affairs.

Origin, plunder of 1MDB

The saga began with the cr­­eation of 1Malaysia Devel­op­ment Berhad (1MDB) in 2009, a sovereign fund designed to bolster economic development, co-founded by Najib soon after assuming office.

He chaired its advisory board until 2016. However, US and Malaysian investigators allege the fund became a vehicle for industrial-scale theft.

Between 2009 and 2013, 1MDB raised billions of dollars in bonds ostensibly for inv­estment projects. In what the US Department of Justice des­cribed as its largest-ever kleptocracy investigation, auth­­orities say at least $4.5 billion was diverted to offshore bank accounts and shell companies.

Investigators say the siphoned funds were used to purchase high-end real estate, a private jet, a superyacht, jewellery and to finance the 2013 Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street.

At least six countries, including the US, Singapore and Switzerland, launched financial probes implicating high-ranking officials and global financial institutions. In 2020, Goldman Sachs agreed to pay $3.9bn to settle investigations into its role in underwriting bond sales for the fund.

A tangled legal web

This conviction is the latest in a series of legal battles for Najib. In July 2020, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving roughly $10 million from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit. A pardons board halved that sentence to six years in 2024.

Separately, Najib was acqu­itted in March 2023 of tampering with a 1MDB audit report.

In November 2024, a court granted him a discharge not amounting to an acquittal re­­garding the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for Abu Dhabi’s International Pet­roleum Investment Company, though prosecutors may recharge him later.

The ruling adds strain to Prime Minister Anwar Ibra­h­im’s governing alliance, which relies on the United Malays Na­­­­­­tional Organisation (UMNO), Najib’s party. Tensions have ris­en recently after a court denied Najib’s bid to serve his remaining sentence under house arrest.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025