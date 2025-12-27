Two ‘robbers’ killed in police encounter

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two alleged robbers were killed in an encounter with the Shorkot Cantonment Police in Jhang on Friday.

A police spokesperson claimed that at around 6am, a police team tried to stop four suspicious motorcyclists in the limits of Shorkot Cantonment Police. However, he claimed that the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police party and hid in the nearby cotton crop.

The spokesperson claimed the police retaliated and when firing ended, police found two suspects dead, who received multiple bullets fired by their own accomplices, while two other suspects escaped.

The deceased were identified as Tahir Jota and Jaber Ali, who were involved in 37 and 16 cases respectively, including those of robbery and theft, police said.

ACCIDENT: A youth died after a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Chak 64 GB in Jaranwala tehsil on Faisalabad Road.

Reports said deceased Muhammad Jamil (20) was on way to Jaranwala when a car coming from the opposite direction hit his bike. The car driver sped away after the accident.

Meanwhile, a bus ran over a motorcycle rider near Adda Teen Pullian on Faisalabad Road in Samundri.

As a result, he was critically wounded and shifted to the Samundri THQ Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Shahid Rasool (35) of Chak 203 GB.

WOMEN HOCKEY: The opening ceremony of the women hockey festival, which would continue till Dec 31, was held at the Gojra International Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Deputy commissioner Umar Abbas Mela said that eight teams, divided into two groups, were participating in the tournament.

He said that Pool A included Karachi, Sahiwal, Islamabad, and Gojra Colour teams, while Pool B had Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gojra White, and Faisalabad teams. He said that more than 150 players from across Pakistan were participating in the event, and Gojra had the honour of hosting this tournament at a world-class hockey stadium.

COPS SUSPENDED: Seven police officials had been suspended for negligence after three illegal Afghan nationals under Faisalabad Police custody escaped on Friday.

Police sources said that they were locked in a shelter house located at the general bus stand premises. Sources claimed that they managed to escape through the washroom of the shelter house.

A press release said that CPO Sahibzad Bilal Umar took action against the policemen who were negligent in their duties. It said that the CPO had assigned SSP Operations Furqan Bilal to inquire about the incident and he found seven cops to be guilty during the inquiry.

The CPO suspended all the seven policemen while charge sheets had also been issued to them. The suspended officials included ASIs Muhammad Aslam, Talat Ahmad, Head Constable Muhammad Amer, and constables Atif Javed, Khurram Shahzad, Shahid Mukhtar and Ishaq Bashir.

Further inquiry into the matter had been marked to SP Medina Town, while police teams were formed to locate and re-arrest the escaped Afghans.

MINOR RAPED: A child was allegedly raped by a vagabond in Chak 18 JB in Faisalabad on Friday.

In the FIR, the complainant claimed that the accused, a resident of his village, took his eight-year-old son with him to play football in the village’s sports ground. However, he claimed that the accused forcibly took him to a deserted place, where he threatened to kill him and raped him.

The child was shifted to the Chak Jhumra THQ Hospital, while the accused had been arrested.

MURDER: A farmer was allegedly murdered by his nephew in Gojra’s Chak 369 JB Sarja on Thursday night.

The Gojra Saddar Police claimed that accused Ali Hassan had a dispute over ownership of farmland with his deceased uncle Muhammad Shafiq. Police said that they quarrelled over the matter and the accused and his two accomplices opened indiscriminate fire on the victim. As a result, the victim was critically injured and shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

ELECTRIC BUS SHELTERS: The Divisional Development Working Party meeting approved the establishment of 100 electric bus shelters on two routes of Faisalabad at a cost of Rs140 million on Friday.

Commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwar while chairing the meeting directed to expedite the construction of the bus shelters. He said that the concerned contractor should be mobilised for work in three shifts a day. He said that 40 bus shelters would be completed by Jan 10.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioners Tanveer Murtaza, Asif Iqbal Chohan, Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Malik Murtaza and Development Deputy Director Syed Naveed Iqbal were also present.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025