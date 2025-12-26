More than 30,000 cops performed duties on Christmas

LAHORE: The Punjab Police remained on high alert across the province, including Lahore, and ensured foolproof security with more than 30,000 police officers and personnel performing security duties at 3,583 locations for the Quaid-i-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar extended heartfelt greetings to Pakistanis on Quaid-i-Azam Day and to the Christian community on Christmas. He also conveyed Christmas greetings to all Christian officers and personnel of the Punjab Police.

Dr Anwar said that Punjab Police stand shoulder to shoulder with the Christian community in their festivities, and comprehensive security was provided to citizens at Christmas worship services, ceremonies, parks, and recreational places.

He added that, in consultation with church administrations, foolproof security arrangements were ensured across the province by deploying more than 30,000 police officers and personnel performing security duties at 3,583 churches, sensitive locations, parks, and recreational spots throughout the province.

In the provincial capital Lahore, more than 6,000 police officers and personnel were deployed for the security of over 600 churches.

Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Force teams carried out effective patrolling around churches and recreational areas.

The spokesperson of the Punjab Police stated that 2,832 CCTV cameras were installed for monitoring sensitive churches, while 4,546 metal detectors were used to check individuals entering churches.

Around 1,000 police officers and personnel were also deployed for the security of events organised on the Quaid-e-Azam Day. Additional police contingents, commandos, and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches and important locations, the spokesperson added.

He said that citizens were allowed entry into churches and parks only after complete checking and verification of identity. Strict vigilance was maintained on suspicious individuals, unattended items, and surrounding movements.

DPOs and senior supervisory police officers personally inspected security arrangements at churches, parks, and recreational places and remained in continuous contact with church administrations.

Security checking was further tightened at entry and exit points of Lahore and all other cities. Citizens were urged to immediately inform the local police about any suspicious person, item, or activity.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025