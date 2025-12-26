11 youth held in police raid on music party

SWABI: The district police arrested 11 youth during raid on a music and dance party in the wee hour of Thursday in Asota Village here.

Police said the arrested youth belong to different districts and an FIR was registered against them. Police said the music and dance party were in full swing when police conducted the raid.

Tehsil Razaar DSP Hassan Khan said that in the light of public complaints and clear instructions by DPO Ziauddin Ahmed,SHO Gohar Khan of Parmuli police station, Tehsil Razaar along with a police party took action soon after coming to know about the music show.

The gathering was enjoying the party in which the transgender persons participated.

The police said that they had only arrested the spectators, but the president of the District Transgender Association, Sidra, told Dawn that their colleagues were also arrested but were later released.

During the raid, it was found that a large number of youth from distant districts had come there to enjoy the dance of eunuchs with loud music played on the huge sound digs. The police also seized their motorcycles and cars.

SHO Gohar Khan said that the police registered a case against allaccused under sections 148, 149, 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Loudspeaker Act and will face law of the land in court.

DPO Swabi Ziauddin Ahmed said: “A zero tolerance policy is being strictly implemented against elements spreading misbehavior, obscenity and moral corruption in the society. No such illegal and immoral acts will be tolerated.”

He further said that security had been tightened in the area, while the snap checking, roadblocks and secret surveillance system is being made more effective so that such immoral activities could be completely curbed in the future.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025