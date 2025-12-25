HEC to host event showcasing country’s transition towards knowledge-based economy

ISLAMABAD: At a time when Pakistan ranks 99th out of 139 countries in the Global Innovation Index 2025 and continues to struggle with low industrial competitiveness and high import dependence, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is set to host the “Technology Development Fund (TDF) Impact Showcasing 2025 (TIS’25)” on December 30.

According to HEC, the event will be held to “mark a defining moment in the country’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy.”

The event will bring together business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, researchers and investors to witness the scale and maturity of Pakistan’s applied research landscape and the technological solutions emerging from local universities, according to a press release issued by HEC.

It said that launched with an investment of Rs2.9 billion approved under the Public Sector Development Programme, the TDF has proven to be a vital engine for national growth by transforming academic intellectual property into tangible economic assets. “Over the past several years, TDF has evolved into a national engine for commercialisation and technology transfer, linking university-based R&D with industry needs,” the press release read.

The programme’s footprint has expanded considerably, with over 200 projects awarded to date and 192 already completed. These projects have collectively produced 192 prototypes and process improvements, over 300 research publications, including 241 in impact factor journals, and a growing portfolio of intellectual property comprising 116 national and international patents.

The momentum of commercialisation is equally notable, with 162 technology licences signed, 18 startup and spin-off initiatives nurtured and 23 projects generating revenue. “In addition, TDF-backed projects have supported job creation across economic sectors, while universities have benefitted from over Rs680 million worth of technical and research equipment added through TDF-supported initiatives,” the press release said.

“TIS’25 aims to translate this accumulated impact into an interactive platform where over 100 TDF-funded technologies will be showcased to the country’s industrial and corporate ecosystem. These innovations span critical domains such as health, agriculture, biotechnology, engineering, energy systems, environmental management and emerging technologies.”

For industry and private-sector decision-makers, the event offers an opportunity to explore indigenous solutions that reduce import dependence, strengthen supply chains and improve production efficiency.

“For investors, it opens access to deal flow based on verified technologies backed by academic expertise and prototype validation,” the press release said.

The event will feature a series of focused panel discussions and a fireside chat, bringing together prominent voices from government, academia and the private sector.

These discussions will examine the structural disconnects that have traditionally limited Pakistan’s research-to-market pipeline and highlight ways in which stronger Triple Helix cooperation can accelerate value creation.

According to HEC, for businesses grappling with rising input costs and increased competition, the technologies on display at TIS’25 will demonstrate how local innovation can serve as a practical lever for growth.

“TDF’s growing results are particularly relevant at a time when Pakistan ranks 99th out of 139 countries in the Global Innovation Index 2025 and has a youth population of over 62 million, making the leveraging of indigenous innovation a strategic necessity,” the communique said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025