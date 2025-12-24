Woman, daughter killed as car ambushed in Kot Diji

SUKKUR: A woman and her minor daughter were killed when unknown armed men ambushed a car near the Mirwah (Lashari) Bridge along Bhurgari link road within the limits of the Kot Diji police station in Khairpur district late on Monday night.

According to police, Raja Buriro, a railway employee in Karachi, was on his way in a car along with his family from Karachi to his village of Mir Misri, when the armed men, who were waiting for him, launched a sudden attack on the vehicle.

As result his wife 26-old-year Fahmida and four-year-old daughter Rabia died on the spot while 30-year-old Raja and his another daughter five-year-old Rahila sustained gunshot wounds.

Police said they rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the taluka hospital.

They said the wounded victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital Khairpur from where the injured girl was rushed to Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) due to her precarious condition.

When this correspondent contacted Khair-pur SSP Samiullah Soomro, he told Dawn that police had taken two suspects into custody on the complaint of the bereaved party.

The SSP believed that the incident was the result of an ongoing enmity between two rival groups of the Buriro community.

The detained suspects are under police’s investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, locals said two villagers had already been killed during this running bloody dispute between the rival groups, before this incident.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025