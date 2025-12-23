E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery

Reuters Published
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Santos’ Neymar celebrates after the match at the Brasileiro Championship in Santos, Brazil on December 7, 2025. — Reuters/File
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Santos’ Neymar celebrates after the match at the Brasileiro Championship in Santos, Brazil on December 7, 2025. — Reuters/File
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Neymar has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee, his club Santos said on Monday, as the winger bids to get back to full fitness and earn a place in the Brazil squad for next year’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old returned to his childhood club Santos in January and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, playing through the pain and scoring five times in their last four matches.

In a statement on Monday, Santos said the surgery was performed by the Brazilian national team’s doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

“An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well,” they added.

Santos did not provide a timeline for his return, though Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported his recovery would take up to a month.

Neymar, Brazil’s leading goalscorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the five-times World Cup winners since 2023 due to a succession of injuries.

In October, national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he must be fit if he is to earn a recall to the squad for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Brazil will face Scotland, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and Haiti in Group C.

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FIFA World Cup 2026
Sport

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 23, 2025 02:21pm
Wishing him quick recovery, better health, long life and a happy and sublime future in cricket for his country, club and associations.
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