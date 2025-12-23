E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Aleema files plea for her acquittal in Nov 26 case

Malik Asad Published
A file photo of Aleema Khanum, sister of incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan. — AFP/File
A file photo of Aleema Khanum, sister of incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan. — AFP/File
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RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Monday moved an application seeking her acquittal under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the November 26 protest case, as the Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Rawalpindi, issued notices to the parties to address the plea.

During a five-hour-long hearing, the prosecution recorded statements of eight witnesses in the case registered against 11 suspects, including Ms Khan.

Aleema Khan appeared before the court along with her counsel while prosecutor Faisal Malik represented the state. The acquittal application was formally taken up by the court, which sought responses from the relevant parties.

The defence side, however, requested that further proceedings be scheduled after the winter vacation. Accepting the request, the court adjourned the hearing till Jan 2.

Earlier, Ms Khan apprised the court during the proceedings that 11 books had been submitted with a request that they be delivered to the PTI founder. The court informed her that the books had been received by the PTI founder and that a confirmation report had been received from the jail authorities. Aleema Khan thanked the court for ensuring the delivery.

The case pertains to the Nov 26 protest, in which a nu­­­mber of PTI leaders face trial before the anti-terrorism co­­urt. The witnesses inc­luded Noor Ahmed of PID, Nader Khan of Pemra, Muh­a­mmad Sabtain of NCCIA, Inspector Yaqub Shah of Ra­­walpindi police, and jail ad­­­ditional superintendent Ali Amir Shah, among others.

On the other hand, Mr Khan could not sign the papers of attorney, enabling his lawyers to file an appeal against his recent conviction in Toshakhana case.

According to Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, the jail authorities kept him waiting for three hours and then refused his meeting with Mr Khan for taking his signature on the papers of attorney.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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